Rain showers today, sunny skies later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers will push into West Virginia this afternoon and evening, so you may want an umbrella. Then sunny skies return tomorrow. Find out how long the nice weather will last in the video above!

A low-pressure system will push south of West Virginia today, bringing widespread shower activity into North-Central West Virginia after midday. The first round of rain will last between 2 to 5 PM. Then the second round of showers, which will be stronger and more consistent, will push in between 4 to 8 PM, before they push east of West Virginia by the latter time. Most of the heavier showers will be in the southern counties of our region during that time. Then more scattered showers will bring light rain into our region until around midnight. By the time the rain leaves, rainfall totals will be a few tenths of an inch in some areas, especially where the heavier showers push through. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the 60s. Then after the rain leaves around midnight, patchy, dense fog will push through our region tomorrow morning, which may affect your commute. It’s not until the late-morning hours that the fog dissipates. Besides that, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds and lows in the low-50s.

Then tomorrow, a high-pressure system will push in from Canada and bring dry, stable air into West Virginia. As a result, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds and highs in the low-70s. Temperatures will stay in the 70s, around average for May, and skies will stay mostly clear for the rest of the week, so go outside these next few days. Then on Saturday, a cold front will push in from the west and bring rain showers into our region. Timing is a little uncertain this far out, but it does mean you may want an umbrella for the day. Then the rain leaves by Sunday. All the while, temperatures will stay in the 70s this weekend. In short, today will be rainy, and the rest of the week will be sunny and seasonable.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with periodic rainfall during the afternoon and evening hours. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 69.

Tonight: Isolated showers until midnight, then cloudy skies and fog thereafter. Low: 52.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Northerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 71.

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 79.

