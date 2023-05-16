Stanley Jarel Ritchie was born January 27, 1950, to Vernon and Roxie Ritchie of Alton, KS and passed away in Fairmont, WV on May 13, 2023. He graduated from Loup City High School in Loup City, NE in 1968. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in various places throughout his service. He was a Vietnam veteran. After leaving active service, he worked for the Air National Guard as a mechanic until his retirement. Stan spent his growing up years following his dad around wherever he went. He was witty and funny and loved teasing his siblings. He enjoyed going to the VFW and challenging his mind with computer games. He loved country music and his kitties. He is survived by his stepdaughter, Heidi; grandson, Bryce Thibodeaux; grand-daughters, Stevie Thibodeaux and Cassie Cress, great niece Kristen Smith and 3 great-grandchildren; Brothers: Tom Ritchie (Cinda) of Gibbon NE; Steve Ritchie of Dorchester, NE; Sisters: Ellie Ross of Frazeysburg, OH; Lynn Moore of Alvarado, TX; Marilyn Duxbury of Lincoln, NE; Billie Klimek of Grand Island, NE; Debbie Ritchie of Grand Island, NE; Peg Mroczek (Ron) of Loup City, NE; Bev Robinson (Lanny) of Cairo, NE; and Sally Rapien of Grand Island, NE and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.