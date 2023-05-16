West Virginia American Water announces upgrades in Lewis, Webster Counties

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia American Water is investing more than $1 million for upgrade projects in Lewis and Webster Counties.

About $1.1 million will be used to replace over 3,400 feet of water main and complete five service line tie overs across both counties, according to a release.

Officials say the investment will improve service reliability and water quality across the service area.

“West Virginia American Water has made a steadfast commitment to improving our existing infrastructure, resulting in a significant improvement in our water main replacement rate,” said Anthony Treadway, construction manager for West Virginia American Water. “These ongoing infrastructure improvement projects show our company’s continued commitment to enhancing the local and state economy, improving the quality of life for our customers and ensuring community safety.”

This upgrade is among other infrastructure upgrades for the area, including replacing pipes in Weston along North River Ave. and in Webster Springs on Main St.

Customers impacted by a main replacement project will be notified by a flyer about the project and any corresponding traffic changes or delays, including a local contact for questions.

