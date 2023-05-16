Weston installing cameras downtown to deter crime

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Vandalism is taking a toll on downtown Weston.

Several businesses on Main Street have been affected by the crime and the city is stepping in to help.

A popular furniture store downtown had a rude awakening Monday.

“I’m woken up at 1:30 in the morning and hearing somebody had busted in the glass -- so I have to come in here and board up the building... it makes for a long night.”

Brian Bennett says thankfully nothing was stolen, but a rise in petty crime in the area has him and others concerned.

“It’s very disheartening because you never think it’s going to happen to you, but then you hear about it happening to other businesses,” said Bennett.

The city polled residents last summer asking how American Rescue Plan money should be spent. One of the most popular answers was security cameras downtown.

Several businesses in the area have already installed their own cameras and 30 more arrived for the city earlier this month.

City Manager Nate Stansberry says the security cameras will help the short-staffed police department.

“Without a camera system, you’re looking at -- you’ve got to be there, you got to have enough manpower where your city has constant patrols and be able to see an event as it’s happening to be able to protect,” said Stansberry. “So these cameras will be able to give us a bit of a backstop when we’re not available to be there on patrol, so if something does happen hopefully we’ll be able to have enough evidence and record the evidence to be able to investigate further.

The cameras will be installed at the busiest intersections in the coming weeks.

Bennett says he’s hopeful once that happens people won’t have to go through what he did.

“That’d make me feel great, you’d feel safer walking the streets at night knowing that’s there,” said Bennett.

