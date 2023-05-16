WVSFMO concludes investigation into blaze at Noah’s Arc of Learning

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has provided their findings to the City of Bridgeport regarding a recent structure fire at a daycare facility, according to Chief Phil Hart.

The fire was at Noah’s Arc of Learning at the corner of Main St. and South Virginia Ave. at 7:45 p.m. on April 29.

The WVSFMO was on the scene in the days after the fire to investigate.

Hart said the state has ruled there was nothing suspicious about the blaze.

“It was an electrical fire. It was determined to be accidental in nature,” said Hart.

Hart said they were able to determine through years of training and working fires that this particular blaze did not look suspicious.

He said after determining a point of origin, their staff looked at receptacles, extensions cords, and even trash cans where many times fires start due to smoky material being thrown in them.

“Before you rule something suspicious, you rule out all accidental calls,” said Hart. “We were not surprised with the Fire Marshal’s ruling. At this point, the matter is closed on the investigation front.”

While the main building is still closed, the business is open in a structure directly beside it.

Program Director Lisa Pettrey said earlier this month that the building beside the one that caught fire, which is on Virginia Avenue, was open on May 3.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Several departments battle fire in Bridgeport

WVSFMO investigating blaze at Noah’s Arc of Learning in Bridgeport

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.