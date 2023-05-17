$50K Powerball ticket sold in tiny NCWV town

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 has been sold in a tiny Monongalia County town.

The ticket was sold at Par Mar #120 on Daybrooke Rd. in Blacksville, lottery officials say.

It matched four numbers plus the Power Ball. However, officials say the Power Play option was not purchased.

The ticket holder is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Monday’s winning numbers were 1, 26, 28, 55, 58 and the Power Ball was 25.

The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $146 million.

As of 2020, the United States Census Bureau says Blacksville has a population of 119.

