Cars parked along Strawberry Festival parade routes will be towed

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - All attendees at the West Virginia Strawberry Festival are reminded to not park along the parade routes.

The route starts at the corner of Marion and Pocahontas Streets and stretches down East Main Street.

Cars must be moved an hour before the parades begin. Otherwise, they will be towed.

Drivers will be responsible for paying the towing or impound fees.

There are upcoming parades on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Click here to view the city’s ordinance.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.