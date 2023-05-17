Cars parked along Strawberry Festival parade routes will be towed

File photo of the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.
File photo of the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - All attendees at the West Virginia Strawberry Festival are reminded to not park along the parade routes.

The route starts at the corner of Marion and Pocahontas Streets and stretches down East Main Street.

Cars must be moved an hour before the parades begin. Otherwise, they will be towed.

Drivers will be responsible for paying the towing or impound fees.

There are upcoming parades on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Click here to view the city’s ordinance.

