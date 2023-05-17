Coffee shop owner indicted on sexual assault charges

Case against coffee shop owner facing sexual assault charges headed to grand jury
Case against coffee shop owner facing sexual assault charges headed to grand jury
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A coffee shop owner charged in a sexual assault and child pornography investigation has been indicted by a grand jury.

Michael Cline, 47, was indicted on two counts of distribution of porn materials and one count of sexual assault of the second degree.

Cline is the owner of the Hot Cup Coffee Shop on Stratton Street in Logan. On Jan. 27, troopers searched the coffee shop as part of the investigation, gathering several pieces of evidence.

Cline is in custody in the Southwestern Regional Jail.

An arraignment has been set for May 30.

For previous coverage:

