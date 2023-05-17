Deputies find 5-month-old unrestrained, on lap during traffic stop; parents charged

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother and father are both behind bars on Wednesday after a traffic stop revealed they were traveling in a stolen car with controlled substances and a 5-month-old not in a car seat, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, May 11, deputies pulled over Brain Oglesbee, 25, of Alum Creek, for driving without headlights.

Oglesbee was arrested after deputies say they discovered the car Oglesbee was driving was stolen and he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Oglesbee was charged with a felony and several misdemeanor offenses, including child neglect creating substantial risk of injury, after his 5-month-old daughter was found sitting on the passenger’s lap.

At that time, the lead investigator filed a warrant in Kanawha County Magistrate Court against the passenger, the child’s mother – Jozelyn Pauley, 20, of Alum Creek.

Deputies say Pauley is also accused of child neglect creating substantial risk of injury after she placed her 5-month-old daughter on her lap while traveling in the vehicle with Oglesbee, who was in an impaired state.

Pauley, who was riding in the vehicle without a seatbelt herself, held her child on her lap and was in violation of the state law requiring the child to be restrained in a car safety seat, deputies say.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle and both Oglesbee and Pauley admitted to deputies they were smoking marijuana together just prior to driving. Oglesbee also admitted to smoking methamphetamine.

Pauley was arrested on Tuesday, May 16 and arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court on child neglect.

Her bond was set for $2,500 cash only and she is currently being held at the South-Central Regional Jail.

Oglesbee is also in the South-Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 surety/cash bond.

