Excellence In Education: Jayenne Elementary School Selected As 2022-2023 WV Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports Tier 1 Model School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -“It’s been a while since a school in Marion County was named a model school,” Scott Morris Principal.

Jayenne Elementary changed that during the 2022-2023 school year by being named a tier one model school for positive behavioral intervention and support.

“We got an email a couple of months ago asking our county to apply and at first we weren’t going to apply because we didn’t feel we were going above and beyond what was required in tier one but then we realized it for schools performing very well in tier one and we decided we fit in that category,” Scott Morris Principal.

The award is given out to schools who have implemented positive ways to enforce good behavior like the dojo point system Jayenne has throughout the school.

“So, we use class dojo it’s our number one for communication and a way to track points, so we give out two points a day and those turn into positive weeks and with positive weeks then you have different types of rewards such as our monthly paws store and our 9 weeks award,” Cassie Levelle Fourth grade teacher.

The class store is filled with goodies and toys and even the chance to trade in points for pizza or ice cream parties and the 9 weeks rewards are even bigger, such as the movies or bowling!

Mrs. Levelle says she’s noticed an improvement with behavior since the system went into effect.

This is my 6th year here and since then we have revamped it a few times it just gives our students a way of starting the year and it’s something to strive and work towards and personally I have as long as we are keeping up with our dojo points and they are earning them wherever they are in the building it just gives them a good reminder of wat positive behavior looks like,” Cassie Levelle Fourth grade teacher.

Jayenne says they want to be able to share their success with other local schools too.

“So, if there are surrounding counties or schools or other institutions related to public education they can come visit and tour our school then we can meet with them to help better support them in their venture to become a positive behavior school that is run successfully,” Scott Morris Principal.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.