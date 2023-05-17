First at 4 Forum: Diane Parker

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Diane Parker, the curator of Gallery 62 West in Grafton, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She talked about upcoming exhibit at Gallery 62 West, how grants help local artists, the type of art in the exhibit, how artists can get their art displayed at the gallery.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

