Lots of sunshine ahead, besides some Saturday showers
These showers likely won’t do much to help our drought conditions.
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gone are the rain showers of yesterday, and in comes abundant sunshine and summer-like temperatures. A cold front wielding rain showers crosses over our area on Saturday, but is gone by Sunday, bringing us right back to sunshine to start next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
