Man involved in carjacking at gunpoint charged, police say

Chandler Martin
Chandler Martin(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man involved in a carjacking at gunpoint in Preston County has been charged, according to authorities.

Deputies say they went to Bruceton Mills in Preston County for the report of a stolen vehicle on Monday.

Deputies spoke to a woman who said she was giving two men she didn’t know a ride when they pointed a gun at her head, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman told deputies the men forced her into the backseat, and she eventually managed to “jump out” of the car before the men fled, court documents say.

The men allegedly crashed the car later that day in Morgantown, and deputies found one of the men, 21-year-old Chandler Martin, of New Martinsville, walking away from the crash scene.

Martin has been charged with first-degree robbery and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a combined $215,000 bond.

