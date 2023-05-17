Morgantown City Council approves TAP Grant application requests

Morgantown City Council.
Morgantown City Council.(WDTV)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On Tuesday, Morgantown City Council voted to move forward with the application process for multiple Transportation Alternative Program grants.

The grants were to apply for funding for streetscaping improvements at the Morgantown Municipal Airport, Chestnut Street, and Spruce Street.

City Manager Kim Haws explained the grant for the airport would go into the design, which will include a sidewalk from Mileground Road to the terminal.

“The airport is applying for an additional TAP grant. Most of this grant would go towards the design project,” he told council.

The other TAP grant the airport applied for was for construction.

Assistant City Manager Emily Muzzarelli said on Chestnut Street they were looking to make updates as well.

“Do the design for promoting shared use for automobiles and bicycles, upgrading sidewalks, ADA ramps,” she explained.

The primary goal on Spruce Street, was to potentially turn one of the three lanes into a bicycle lane which Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble spoke in favor of.

“A protected bicycle lane would make a lot of sense there,” she said.

Even though the city would apply for the grants now, they would not know for about a year if they would receive this funding.

