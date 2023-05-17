Nancy Elizabeth McCourt White, 64, of Nutter Fort passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on October 5, 1958, a daughter of the late Stacy McCourt and Edith Mayer McCourt Russell. She is survived by her husband, John White, whom she married on July 3, 1976; one daughter, Jennifer Bruce and her husband Alex of Mt. Clare; two grandchildren, Cameron and Carleigh Bruce; six siblings, Linda Luchuck and her husband Fred of Wallace, Dorothy “Dottie” Layton and her husband David of East View, Joeann Matko and her husband Danny of Mt. Clare, Dorn McCourt and Mickey Petitto of Nutter Fort, Stacy McCourt and Robin of Texas, and Michael McCourt of Clarksburg; several nieces and nephews; Sister-in-law, Michele Bergeron and Gary of New Hampshire; and brothers-in-law, Thomas White of Florida and Kevin and Cheryl White of Lost Creek. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Ingrid Todd; and her in-laws, Okey and Shirley White. Mrs. White was a 1976 graduate of Washington Irving High School and attended WV Business College. She previously worked in retail sales for GC Murphy’s in Clarksburg, Montgomery Ward and Goody’s in Bridgeport and was co-owner with her husband of J & N Enterprises. She enjoyed working with her husband as they traveled extensively for the business. Nancy was a very honest person and was always happy with a positive attitude. She was a caregiver to many family members in their time of need. Nancy cherished time with her grandchildren, especially teaching them how to cook and attending her grandsons’ performances. The family would to like extend a special Thank You to Nancy’s caregivers, Mary Frances McKinney and to all of her doctors and their staffs. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Pastor Charles Madaus officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Nancy will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.