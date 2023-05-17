New River Gorge named Best Family Trip in the U.S. by national magazine

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The New River Gorge has been named Best Family Trip in the U.S. by a national magazine, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

Outside Magazine gave The New River Gorge the national distinction, one of several recognitions the national park has received in recent years.

“I’m just thrilled to see even more national recognition for West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “The outside world is finally figuring out what we’ve known for far too long. West Virginia is an incredible place, and I’ve loved watching as the rest of the world has started discovering this fact over the past several years. We are excited to continue welcoming families from all across the world to West Virginia this summer.”

The New River Gorge National River was redesigned as the nation’s newest national park, the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, in December 2020.

Outdoor Magazine’s writers compiled a 117-page research report of destinations across the country and whittled down their choices to one winner and one runner-up in each category.

The final decisions were based on many factors including new travel options, improved-upon classics, accessibility, and sustainability.

“West Virginia’s slogan more than lives up to its name,” Outside’s deputy editor and travel director Mary Turner said. “There’s an abundance of spectacular public lands to explore all over the state, including the New River Gorge, America’s 63rd national park. We chose the park as the winner for best family adventure in the U.S. because it has so many recreational opportunities for every age and expertise level.”

Click here for a list of the 2023 Outside Travel Awards by Outdoor Magazine.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.