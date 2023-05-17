One killed, another injured in semi rollover near W.Va. border

GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WDTV) - A Florida person was killed in a rollover tractor trailer crash Tuesday afternoon in Garrett County, Maryland.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. on I-68 West near mile marker 20, according to Maryland State Police.

Once on the scene, troopers say a tractor trailer had rolled over and was blocking both westbound lanes.

The interstate was shut down for several hours as crews cleaned up the accident scene.

Throughout the investigation, troopers say the tractor trailer was traveling in the slow lane when it left the roadway onto the left shoulder. Then, it traveled back across both lanes onto the right shoulder, overturned, and struck the guardrail.

Authorities say a Florida person was fatally injured, and another Florida person was taken to UPMC Cumberland Campus with serious injuries.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

