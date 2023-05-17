One killed, another injured in semi rollover near W.Va. border

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WDTV) - A Florida person was killed in a rollover tractor trailer crash Tuesday afternoon in Garrett County, Maryland.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. on I-68 West near mile marker 20, according to Maryland State Police.

Once on the scene, troopers say a tractor trailer had rolled over and was blocking both westbound lanes.

The interstate was shut down for several hours as crews cleaned up the accident scene.

Throughout the investigation, troopers say the tractor trailer was traveling in the slow lane when it left the roadway onto the left shoulder. Then, it traveled back across both lanes onto the right shoulder, overturned, and struck the guardrail.

Authorities say a Florida person was fatally injured, and another Florida person was taken to UPMC Cumberland Campus with serious injuries.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New store coming to Meadowbrook Mall
FILE PHOTO of the Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater from May 25, 2022.
Sunset Ellis Drive-In gets new projector, set to open this week
Shaun LaPointe
Morgantown man shoots woman in head after call to family member, police say
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say

Latest News

Chandler Martin
Man involved in carjacking at gunpoint charged, police say
Court date set for former WVU basketball player after testing positive for alcohol
New store coming to Meadowbrook Mall
$50K Powerball ticket sold in tiny NCWV town