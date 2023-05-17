Pop-Up Plaza to be held at Monongalia Courthouse Square

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Everyone is invited to enjoy an afternoon at the Monongalia Courthouse Square on Thursday for the Pop-Up Plaza.

The event is for anyone who lives, works, or loves downtown Morgantown and wants to gather, relax and enjoy the arts.

Live music, interactive artmaking, small crafts, and takeaway lunch specials will be offered from downtown businesses.

Pop-Up Plaza runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. Another Pop-Up Plaza is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13.

