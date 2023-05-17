Sunny skies for the rest of the work week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After widespread fog pushed in this morning, this afternoon will be warm and partly sunny. The rest of the week is looking clear as well, but as for how long the nice weather will last, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system that brought rain into West Virginia yesterday will move into the Atlantic today, taking the rain with it. Meanwhile, a high-pressure system and dry air mass from Canada will settle into West Virginia today. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly clear and sunny, with light northerly winds. Temperatures will reach the upper-60s to low-70s, below average for May but still feeling nice outside. Overnight, skies will be clear, with light winds, and temperatures will drop into the mid-40s. Tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny, with a few clouds lifting in from the south. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s to low-70s in the highlands and mid-to-upper-70s in the lowlands. Friday will be similar to tomorrow as well, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Then on Saturday, a cold front will push in from the west, bringing a line of showers, and even a few heavy showers, during the morning and afternoon hours. Most of the rain is gone by the evening. There is uncertainty regarding the timing of the rain, but it does mean you may want an umbrella if heading out during the day. Then the rain leaves by the evening hours, leaving sunny skies and highs in the 70s on Sunday. A dry, stable air mass will settle in from Canada next week, keeping skies clear and temperatures in the 70s, around average for this time of year. In short, aside from rain showers on Saturday, the next several days will be seasonably warm and sunny.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. North-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 69.

Tonight: Clear skies. Northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 79.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 80.

