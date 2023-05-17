Tygart Adventure Lake announces opening date

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Tygart Adventure Lake will soon be opening for the season.

Tygart Adventure Lake will open on Friday, May 20. Tygart Lake will then open for boaters on Sunday, May 22.

The Adventure Lake features 25 giant inflatables and a sandy beach area with lounge chairs.

All-day passes are $19 per person with half-day sessions priced at $16 per person.

Those just wishing to lounge on the beach can purchase passes for $10 per person.

Adventure Lake attractions will be open through Sept. 5 with the lake open for boaters through Sept. 6.

