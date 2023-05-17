Tygart Adventure Lake announces opening date

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Tygart Adventure Lake will soon be opening for the season.

Tygart Adventure Lake will open on Friday, May 20. Tygart Lake will then open for boaters on Sunday, May 22.

The Adventure Lake features 25 giant inflatables and a sandy beach area with lounge chairs.

All-day passes are $19 per person with half-day sessions priced at $16 per person.

Those just wishing to lounge on the beach can purchase passes for $10 per person.

Adventure Lake attractions will be open through Sept. 5 with the lake open for boaters through Sept. 6.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New store coming to Meadowbrook Mall
FILE PHOTO of the Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater from May 25, 2022.
Sunset Ellis Drive-In gets new projector, set to open this week
Shaun LaPointe
Morgantown man shoots woman in head after call to family member, police say
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say

Latest News

wdtv
Excellence In Education: Jayenne Elementary School Selected As 2022-2023 WV Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports Tier 1 Model School
Tygart Adventure Lake announces opening date
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice delcares Juneteenth as state holiday
New River Gorge National Park
New River Gorge National Park