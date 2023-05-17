Winner of $500K lottery ticket in Harrison County announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Lottery has named the winner of a $500,000 lottery ticket in Shinnston.

David G. was announced on Wednesday as the person who bought the winning lottery ticket.

🎉 CONGRATULATIONS to David G., who turned his $50,000 Powerball® prize into half a million dollars by adding the Power Play option! His winning ticket was bought at Hammer’s Market in Shinnston, WV. #playwvlottery pic.twitter.com/c6oi7XVX92 — WV Lottery (@WVLottery) May 17, 2023

David purchased the ticket at Hammer’s Market on Clement St. in Shinnston with the 10x Power Play multiplier.

By purchasing the Power Play, David was able to turn his $50,000 winning ticket into $500,000.

