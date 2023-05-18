American Legion riders on the move this weekend

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - If you are traveling through West Virginia this weekend, there is a good chance that you will see and hear a lot of motorcycles rumbling through the state.

The American Legion Riders are participating in a four-day ride to raise money for the Mountaineer Boys State and Rhododendron Girls State Camps that the organization sponsors each summer.

The group started in Morgantown Thursday morning and stopped at the Isle of Flags Veterans Memorial in Grafton to pay their respects.

They will finish Thursday in Seneca Rocks before going on to Bluefield, Huntington, and Wheeling this weekend.

Organizers say today’s stop in Grafton is meaningful to the riders.

“We’ve served together, and we honor those who served before us and honor those who are serving right now,” said Jim Ansell, Road Captain for the American Legion riders. “We have people that have family members that are on the banners that you see posted here. The Legion here does a very good job of maintaining this and honoring everyone that has served in our armed forces.”

To learn more about the American Legion Riders, call 304-203-8988.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows rollover multi-car crash in Bridgeport
Surveillance video shows rollover multi-car crash in Bridgeport
David G. wins $500K lottery ticket in Harrison County
Winner of $500K lottery ticket in Harrison County announced
Several fans randomly ran into Jennifer Garner last week and got to take a group selfie.
Jennifer Garner surprises local fans
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Court date set for former WVU basketball player after testing positive for alcohol
Man flown to hospital after electrocution in Clarksburg
Man taken to hospital after electrocution in Clarksburg

Latest News

Marion County holds first in-person Special Olympics since pandemic
Morgantown student wins Doodle for Google for West Virginia
Delegate resigns seat to take position with American Electric Power
Roy Moore
Authorities searching for man who allegedly stole copper wire
Delegate Erikka Storch, of Wheeling
Delegate resigns seat to take position with American Electric Power