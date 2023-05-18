Authorities continue search for missing Buckhannon man

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are continuing their search for a missing Buckhannon man.

West Virginia State Police troopers executed a search warrant along Bull Run Rd. in Buckhannon on May 12 in the ongoing search for Luke Stout.

Stout, who was born in 1988, was reported missing in July of 2012. He was last seen leaving his home on Hickory Flat Road.

Troopers say they received a tip from an anonymous source to search the area. However, nothing was found when they executed the search warrant.

Currently, there are no future searches planned in the search for Stout.

Anyone with information about Stout’s disappearance is urged to contact state police.

