Authorities searching for man who allegedly stole copper wire

SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Braxton County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say stole copper wire.

27-year-old Roy Moore entered a storage container on Thursday around 3:15 a.m. and stole about $1,500 worth of copper-coated wire, according to a release from the department.

Moore is described by the department as a white male who is 5′11″ tall with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information regarding Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Braxton County Sheriff’s Department at 304-765-5124.

Below is the release from the BCSD:

