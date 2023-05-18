Babies compete in ‘Diaper Derby’ in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Babies had the race of their lifetime Thursday morning in Buckhannon.

Families had the chance to compete in the “Diaper Derby.”

The babies might not have known exactly what they were doing, but they put on quite the show for everyone.

Natalie Strung was the first baby to win the race.

Her mother Selena Strung said it was fun to participate in the event.

Along with the “Diaper Derby”, they also had their Strawberry Blonde Contest.

