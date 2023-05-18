DCSO asking for help IDing man in alleged theft

(Facebook: Doddridge County Sheriff's Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man allegedly involved in a theft.

Authorities say in a social media post the man pictured above was involved in a recent theft of property on Israel’s Fork.

However, deputies did not specify when or where the theft took place.

In the photos shared by the department, the man, who has facial hair, is wearing jeans, a sweatshirt and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office at 304-873-2203.

