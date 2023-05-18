Eleanor Carpenter, age 90 of Bolair, passed away peacefully at Briarwood Assisted Living Center in Allegan, Michigan on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Wilbert in 2020, daughter Linda in 2009, and son Jeffery in 2018.

Eleanor was born and raised in Bolair, the youngest daughter of Cina and Guy Mustoe. She was a 1952 graduate of Cowen High School. She married Wilbert Carpenter in 1951, a marriage that lasted 68 years until his passing in 2020. Eleanor and Wilbert moved to Michigan in the 1950s to seek work, and spent the next 30 years in Southgate, Michigan, where they raised their four children. Upon retirement they returned to Bolair, where they planted apple trees and a large garden. Eleanor won ribbons at the fair for her vegetables and canned fruit. She was an active member at Calvary Baptist Church, which included volunteering at the mission. Eleanor was all about family, whether it was babysitting, prepping meals for holiday gatherings, or family reunions at Camp Caesar or Holly River State Park.

Eleanor is survived by daughters Karen (Don) Csont and Diane (Don) Sparks, both of Michigan, grandsons Christopher (Dena) Csont, Dennis (Chrissy) Vyletel of Michigan, and Wil Carpenter of Oak Hill, step grandchildren Lindsey (AJ) Meyer and Brandon (Elyse) Sparks of Michigan; great grandchildren Rosemary and Milo Csont, Raya Vyletel (birth due June 1st), step great-grandchildren Londyn and Maverick Meyer, and Owen and Addie Sparks, all of Michigan, and sister Ann Rosales of Michigan, as well as many nieces and nephews from the Mustoe/Bruffy and Carpenter/Wilson families.

Graveside service will be Monday, May 22, 2023 at 1pm at McAvoy Cemetery, Webster Springs with Pastor John Radcliff officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2374 Webster Road, Webster Springs 26288 or the McAvoy Cemetery Fund, 3184 Webster Road, Webster Springs 26288.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Eleanor’s family.

