Emergency crews respond to accident involving WV DOT truck

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Mason County are on the scene of a crash involving a West Virginia Department of Transportation vehicle.

Dispatchers said the crash happened on old U.S. highway 35 near Henderson Thursday morning.

Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said a dump truck is the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Sheriff Miller said the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

