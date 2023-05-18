Geneva Kay Hines, 60, of Fairmont, WV, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 after an extended illness at the WVU J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Clarksburg on May 2, 1963, a daughter of the late Clovis Wayne Pigott Jr. and Fern Geneva (Hamrick) Pigott. Geneva is survived by her husband of 29 years, Nelson Lynn Hines. In addition to her husband Geneva is survived by her two children: Fern Geneva Hines Stibler (Alex), and Wayne Nelson Hines both of Fairmont; two sisters: Teresa Paugh (Robert) of Philippi, and Roberta Bartlett (Ronnie) of Clarksburg; step-mother, Betty Pigott of Wallace; step-brother, Scott Walls of Wallace; nieces: Jessica Bartlett of Clarksburg, Destiny Fister of VA, and Dana Davis of VA; nephew Joseph Bartlett of Clarksburg; mother-in-law, Carol Hines of Birch River; brother-in-law, Brandon Hines of Birch River; and sister-in-law, Deanna Hines of VA. Also surviving are many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents Geneva was preceded in death by her step-brother, Robert Walls; and father-in-law, Nelson D. Hines. Geneva received her Masters in English from WVU and taught English as a second language in Tokyo, Japan for five years after graduating. She then started her career as a professor at Fairmont State University where she also taught English as a second language for over 20 years. Teaching was very special to her and she cherished her students very much. She was very loving, caring, giving, and had the sweetest personality. Geneva never knew a stranger; she would talk to anyone at anytime and anywhere. Her greatest love was her husband and children; and her love for her extended family will never be forgotten. Family and friends will be received at the Davis-Weaver Funeral Home 329 E. Main Street Clarksburg, on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 3-8pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11am at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Adam Hamrick Farm Cemetery, Webster Springs. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Geneva’s family.

