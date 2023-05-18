Glenda Joy Starrett, 69, of Barrackville passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home. She was born in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania on May 04, 1954, a daughter of the late Glenn and Margaret Wallace Bedillion. She was a loving homemaker and animal lover. She enjoyed riding horses and spending time with her dog Marley. She was also a gardener and most loved time spent with her family. She is survived by two sons Kenny McElhaney and his wife Cathy of Virginia Beach, Virginia and William Starrett and his fiancé Courtney Sapp of Fairmont; one brother Robert Bedillion and two sisters Donna Reedy and Barb Donahue, grandchildren Kyle Starrett, Isabelle Starrett, Alyiah Hayes, Jaylynn Jones, Chris, Ashley, Kenny, Ryan and Brandi. In keeping with her wishes her body will be cremated and Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home will be assisting the family. Memorial Contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street. Online condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

