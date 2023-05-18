Harry “Dave” Weaver, 72, if Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023. He was born on February 12, 1951 in Manheim, WV.

He was formerly employed by Cummins of Fairmont and was a self-employed truck driver. He enjoyed drag racing and NASCAR. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Dave is survived by his son, David Weaver and his companion Colleen Bright; step sons, Eric Brown and his wife Susan and Mikael Yaron and his wife Adi; grandchildren, David Anthony Weaver, Lauren Brown, Tamar Anderson-Brown Yaron, and Shiloh Avishai Yaron; sisters, Beverly Knotts and her husband Hallie, and Mary Jo Wine; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette Weaver; and a great granddaughter, Evelyn Brooks.

The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the West Virginia National Cemetery with full military honors. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

