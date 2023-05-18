James “Jim” Michael Barrett, 56, of Sarver, PA, formerly of Weston, WV, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 14, 2023. He passed with his loving wife by his side, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Jim was born in Weston on August 31, 1966, a son of the late Thomas G. Barrett and Mary Marcic Barrett. On May 2, 2004, Jim was married to Annette Hopkins by Pastor Bill Hunt and together they shared the last nineteen wonderful years. She loved him beyond words, and will miss him beyond measure. Forever cherishing their memories of Jim are his devoted wife, Annette Barrett of Sarver, PA, formerly of Weston; one sister, Georgeann Barrett of Weston; two brothers: Charlie Barrett and wife, Margie, of Weston, and Thomas Barrett of Virginia; mother and father-in-law: Phil and Deany Hopkins of Locke, NY; and several nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. Jim was a 1984 Lewis County High School graduate. Following graduation, Jim attended Glenville State College and obtained an associate’s degree in Land Surveying. Jim was employed with Trumbull Corporation as their Land Surveying Manager for over twenty-five years. He was Baptist by faith and attended Cornerstone Baptist Bible Church in Freeport, PA. Jim enjoyed shooting skeet and riding his Honda Goldwing. Most of all, Jim cherished spending time with his wife and sharing his love of the Lord with others. The love Jim had for his wife will be carried in her heart forever. Jim will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made directly to Camo Christians Inc. at camochristians.org. Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Murphy’s Creek Baptist Church located at 2729 Murphy’s Creek Road, Weston, WV, 26452 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, with Pastor Wease Day officiating. A second Celebration of Life Service will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Bible Church located at 17 Overlook Lane, Freeport, PA, 16229 at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 with Pastor Patrick Baggett officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of James “Jim” Michael Barrett. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

