Surveillance video shows rollover multi-car crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been ejected in a multi-car rollover crash in Bridgeport.

Crews responded to the crash on Lodgeville Rd. in Bridgeport just after 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officials said.

Officials on the scene tell 5 News at least three cars were involved, and a man was ejected in the crash.

Man ejected in rollover multi-car crash in Bridgeport

Officials say the man who was ejected is alive, but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. He is being flown by HealthNet to the hospital.

No other major injuries are reported by officials at the scene.

The roadway is shut down as emergency crews treat those on the scene and clean up the accident.

Responding agencies include Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police Department, and Anmoore, Bridgeport and Nutter Fort fire departments.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Man ejected in rollover multi-car crash in Bridgeport (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.