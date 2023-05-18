Surveillance video shows rollover multi-car crash in Bridgeport

DISCLAIMER: This video shows the wreck in real time from a distance.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been ejected in a multi-car rollover crash in Bridgeport.

Crews responded to the crash on Lodgeville Rd. in Bridgeport just after 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officials said.

Officials on the scene tell 5 News at least three cars were involved, and a man was ejected in the crash.

Man ejected in rollover multi-car crash in Bridgeport

Officials say the man who was ejected is alive, but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. He is being flown by HealthNet to the hospital.

No other major injuries are reported by officials at the scene.

The roadway is shut down as emergency crews treat those on the scene and clean up the accident.

Responding agencies include Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police Department, and Anmoore, Bridgeport and Nutter Fort fire departments.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Man ejected in rollover multi-car crash in Bridgeport
Man ejected in rollover multi-car crash in Bridgeport(WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David G. wins $500K lottery ticket in Harrison County
Winner of $500K lottery ticket in Harrison County announced
Several fans randomly ran into Jennifer Garner last week and got to take a group selfie.
Jennifer Garner surprises local fans
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Court date set for former WVU basketball player after testing positive for alcohol
New store coming to Meadowbrook Mall
Courtney M. Oliverio
Bridgeport woman pleads guilty to meth trafficking

Latest News

Kelly Meadows has been selected as West Virginia's Doodle for Google winner with her submission...
Morgantown student wins Doodle for Google for West Virginia
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows rollover multi-car crash in Bridgeport
Surveillance video shows rollover multi-car crash in Bridgeport
Bridgeport rollover crash
Bridgeport rollover crash
Scenes from a warm winter day on the Downtown Campus on March 1, 2023.
WVU begins preparing for staff reductions amid budget deficits