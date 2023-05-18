Man flown to hospital after electrocution in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been flown to the hospital after officials say he was electrocuted in Clarksburg.

Crews responded to the electrocution on Factory St. in Clarksburg around 11:20 Thursday morning, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials say he has been flown to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Responding agencies include Harrison County EMS, HealthNet, and Nutter Fort and Summit Park fire departments.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.