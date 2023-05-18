Marion County holds first in-person Special Olympics since pandemic

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County held their first in-person Special Olympics since the pandemic on Thursday, and you could feel the excitement in the air.

“We are going to throw some shades on and play some games,” said Ajanae West, a high school senior.

“So, this is pretty exciting. We are back in full force, so we have special education student athletes from all over the county participating. They are accompanied by their peer buddies, and the peer buddies are sometimes more excited than the athletes,” said Gia Deasy, Director of Special Services and Special Education for Marion County.

The day is filled with food and fun while the athletes compete in different track and field categories with their buddies.

One high school senior, Lamb Florey, says he’s thankful for the opportunity.

“Our teacher, Ms. Devito, works with everyone, so she put me on-site because I love kids and I love being involved. I love being outgoing so I took the opportunity,” Florey said.

The event partnered with the National Special Olympics, and Deasy says days like this are important for the community and the athletes competing.

“I think everyone likes to be out on the field and to be cheered on. I think everyone like to have a buddy, a cheering section and an opportunity for physical activity regardless of what some of your challenges are. You get the chance to really be an athlete and participate,” Deasy said.

