Morgantown student wins Doodle for Google for West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown student could soon have her art on the Google homepage for hundreds of millions of people to see.

Kelly Meadows, a fifth grader from Ridgedale Elementary, is one of 55 Doodle for Google winners with her “Waffles and Cheese” doodle.

Doodle for Google is a contest that allows K-12 students across the United States and territories to create their own version of the Google logo.

Kelly drew “Waffles with Cheese” because she loves cheese and rats.

I have created this Google Doodle to represent my love for cheese and rats. This Doodle will hopefully show people that it’s OK to be different and like or love weird stuff. I am grateful for cheese and rats!

Kelly’s doodle was selected from thousands of entries entered this year.

Everyone across the United States can vote for their favorite doodle, and the vote will determine the five national finalists. One of these finalists will have their doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

The national winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship, and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package toward the establishment or improvement of a computer lab.

Click here to see all of the finalists and to vote for Kelly’s doodle. Voting is open until May 25.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.