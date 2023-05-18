NCWV Airport signs off on purchase for baggage carousel

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The North Central West Virginia Airport’s Benedum Airport Authority has signed off on a purchase for a piece of equipment that hasn’t been at the airport since 2011.

The Authority signed off on a baggage carousel for the terminal building that is currently being constructed.

Although it may seem early to buy the equipment with work just starting last week, Deputy Director Shawn Long explained there was a reason for the purchase.

“Any utilities that go under the building, that deadline is coming up,” said Long with the need to have the utilities in place to handle the carousel. “Mascaro (the terminal general contractor) is moving fast so we need to get that contract started.”

The cost initially was at $130,000 when going out for the lowest cost. However, Long said discussions with the vendor allowed it to go down to $106,000.

“We need to get a specialized designer to design it because it is required to meet regulations because it ultimately has to be approved by TSA,” said Long.

NCWV Airport Director Rick Rock said the old baggage carousel at the airport could handle 15 bags at a time. The space was eventually turned into a security office.

Currently, employees at the airport unload luggage and take it outside for passengers to pick up.

