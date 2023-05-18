Planet Fitness starts its free summer pass program for high schoolers

By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Planet Fitness’s High School Summer Pass Program starts this week. It’s an opportunity for high schoolers ages fourteen to nineteen to work out at a Planet Fitness gym for free.

Parkersburg’s Planet Fitness’s Club Manager Emily VanDermark explained that a high school summer pass functions like a classic membership. It gives kids access to everything at the gym from work out equipment to trainers.

“Getting started in a fitness journey not only helps people in terms of just being healthier individuals but it also gives a great way to kind of connect with the community…you know, work out with each other, workout in groups…,” she said.

The pass program lasts through August 31st.

You can visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to register.

According to a press release, if you sign up for the pass, you also have a chance of winning a $10,000 academic scholarship. You compete by participating in a TikTok video contest. How the contest works is you post a TikTok video describing your High School Summer Pass experience, tagging @planetfitness, using the hashtag #contest, as well as #HSSP23US. The submission deadline is August 31st.

According to a press release, the top five schools in each tier will each win $10,000 as well. That money can be used for field renovations, athletic equipment, physical fitness classes, and health and wellness initiatives.

