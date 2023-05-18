Lots of sunshine tomorrow, then rain on Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today and tomorrow will be seasonable and sunny, perfect for going outside. Then rain showers are expected this weekend. Find out the timing of the showers, and what happens next week, in the video above!

A high-pressure system from Canada will stay east of West Virginia today, lifting warm air from the south into North-Central West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with light southerly winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-70s, around average for this time of year. Overnight, clouds will build in from the south, leading to partly to mostly clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon, more clouds will build in from the west, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-70s. Overnight, a few isolated showers may push into our region. Most of the rain won’t come until Saturday morning, however, when a cold front that started in the western states pushes into our region. The line of rain showers will push in throughout the day, and it’s not until the evening hours that any leftover showers push out of our region. By that time, rainfall totals will be between 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain, so not much is expected. Timing is also a little uncertain, so we’re watching carefully. Still it means you may want an umbrella. The sunshine returns on Sunday. Next week, a high-pressure system will linger east of West Virginia, resulting in sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s, slightly above average for late May. In short, aside from rain showers on Saturday, the next several days will be clear and sunny.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Southeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. South-southeast winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 51.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 81.

Saturday: Rain showers in the morning and afternoon hours, with the rain leaving in the mid-evening hours. Otherwise, cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 70.

