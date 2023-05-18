“The Stories of Our Community” exhibit shares Buckhannon residents’ experiences

By Madeline Edwards
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon business owner asked people of all ages to submit stories for a special hometown exhibit.

Owner of Brightside Creative Collective, Leah Stankus, got the idea from social media and decided to bring it to her hometown.

“Coming back and opening Brightside. I know that a lot of community members here have stories. We all have so many different walks of life. We have different experiences,” she said.

Stankus added with the help of submissions from community members. She was able to create the exhibit.

“Having them not sign their name. So, they are anonymous. You can walk in. You can read these stories. There is no judgment behind them. You can kind of tell from the handwriting, and you get a little peak into someone’s life,” she explained.

Stankus said there were submissions from second graders about their dogs and some things a little deeper.

“We also had stories of people who met their partners and how they met their love story. We also have a story submitted of someone overcoming addiction and being over 1,500 days sober,” she added.

Stankus planned to open the exhibit on Thursday and Friday as well.

She hoped to do this exhibit again with new stories to tell.

