WV boys baseball regionals are set

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With Cabell Midland edging Spring Valley Wednesday night in a 13 inning four hour game, the 2023 West Virginia boys high school baseball regionals are ready to go next week. The 24 teams are playing a best of three series with the first team listed hosting games one and three. The state tournament is June 1-3 at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston. Here’s the schedule of games beginning next Monday.

Class AAA

Region I – Morgantown (23-6) vs. University (21-10)

Region II – Jefferson (26-6) vs. Hedgesville (25-8)

Region III – St. Albans (23-14) vs. Greenbrier East (18-16)

Region IV – Hurricane (25-7) vs. Cabell Midland (25-10)

Class AA

Region I – Keyser (18-5) vs. Oak Glen (13-10)

Region II – Lewis County (13-8) vs. Robert C. Byrd (13-16)

Region III – Shady Spring (19-11) vs. PikeView (21-15)

Region IV – Logan (21-8) vs. Winfield (24-8)

Class A

Region I – Tyler Consolidated (29-5) vs. Wheeling Central Catholic (16-13)

Region II – Doddridge County (24-8) vs. Petersburg (17-8)

Region III – Charleston Catholic (26-6) vs. James Monroe (17-9)

Region IV – Wahama (23-8) vs. Buffalo (15-11)

