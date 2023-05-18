WVSF King and Queen hoping to inspire the next generation

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Strawberry Festival King and Queen are spending the entire week meeting people in the community and participating in events.

Emma Riffe was crowned Queen this year after competing in a pageant become strawberry royalty, while Avery Starky was crowned king.

They both said the most rewarding part is inspiring the next generation of Strawberry Kings and Queens.

“To be a good influence and role model for the younger generation, and the younger queens, and just all the little kids around cause they definitely all look up to us.”

You’ll be able to catch the King and Queen at the Junior Royalty Parade at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

