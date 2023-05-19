Tractor trailer crashes into building, starts fire, officials say

By Jasmin Adous
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews are responding to reports of a vehicle crashing into a building and starting a fire.

Crews were called to a building on fire on Circle Dr. in Baxter around around 6 a.m. Friday.

A tractor trailer reportedly drove into the building and caught on fire, officials said.

Marion County Emergency Management says drivers should avoid the area of McCurdysville Pike and Circle Dr. as the road is shut down.

It’s unclear if anyone was inside the building at the time or if anyone has been injured.

5 News has a reporter on the scene working to get more information.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

