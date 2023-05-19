Bake/Yard Sale to raise money for Harrison County Schools bus driver battling cancer

By Madeline Edwards
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Rae Lynn White is known by many in the community as a beloved Harrison County Schools Bus Driver.

She is currently batting stage two, Multiple Myeloma.

Dillon Drain and his wife decided they wanted to do a fundraiser for White as she has several travel and medical expenses due to her diagnosis.

“She has been a bus driver for many years. There are a lot of faces on her bus. She used to be a bus driver in Nutter Fort. I used to ride her bus. She’s always making her kids laugh and smile,” Drain said.

He added White has been a bus driver in the Bridgeport school system for over a decade. He told me that her impact is countywide.

“One of the kid’s family donated this stuff to have the yard sale for her. She impacts a lot of people’s lives. White and her husband do a lot for the community in Bridgeport,” Drain explained.

He said they had a little of everything.

“Anything from Christmas stuff to glassware from hotdogs to bake sale. Everything that you can think of out of here. Even toys and stuff,” Drain said.

He planned to keep the yard sale open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 18 through May 23.

The bake and yard sale is at 8244 Indiana Ave. in Stonewood.

