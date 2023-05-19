‘A Brotherhood’: Honoring fallen law enforcement officers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Saturday marks the end of national police week across the U.S. It’s a way to honor officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

According to reports 226 federal, state, tribal, and local law enforcement officers died on the job in 2022.

Mike Coffman is the sheriff in Upshur County.

He said law enforcement is a brotherhood, and that’s why it really hits home when something happens to a fellow officer.

“We have to remember the fallen officers all throughout the country, and then all of the survivors that have been through tragic events.”

Coffman said the most rewarding part is being able to help people in need.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.