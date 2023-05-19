Buckhannon issues alert about bears in the area

The City of Buckhannon issued an alert on its social media pages Friday after reports of bear sightings in the area.
Generic black bear photo.
Generic black bear photo.(MGN/ ForestWander / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon issued an alert on its social media pages Friday after reports of bear sightings in the area.

West Virginia Wesleyan’s campus security team said two black bears were spotted on or near campus.

One bear was seen by a dumpster behind the Benedum Campus Center and another was seen near the Riverwalk Trail.

“The City of Buckhannon and The Department of Natural Resources are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation,” officials said. “They advise that you not approach or interfere with the bears and that they mean you no harm.”

