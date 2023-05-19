Gary Wayne Taylor, 74, of Jane Lew, went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. He passed surrounded by his loving family, while under the compassionate care of the Salem Center Healthcare Facility in Salem, WV. Gary was born in Hepzibah, WV, on September 22, 1948, a son of Ruby Matthews Casto and the late Roy Allen Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Bob Casto. On August 24, 1985, Gary married the love of his life, Suella Jo Atha Taylor, and together they shared nearly thirty-eight wonderful years. She will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Gary in addition to his mother, are his loving wife, Suella Jo Taylor of Jane Lew; two children: Kevin Taylor and wife, Kayla, of French Creek and Rebekah Baker and husband, Brandon, of Lumberport; five grandchildren: Hunter and Madison Taylor and Ellie, Aubree, and Baby Baker on the way; one brother, Bobby Casto and wife, Holly, of Fairmont; two nephews, Travis and Trent Casto; three nieces: Bobbi Jean Tidd and Kim and Karen Atha; one brother-in-law, Martin Atha and wife, June, of Davenport, FL; and several cousins and extended family members. Gary graduated from Victory High School in 1967. Following graduation, Gary proudly served in the United States Army. He worked as a glass and plastic manufacturer for several different companies. Gary was also employed with KSD Diesel in Clarksburg as a truck driver. He was a member of Broad Run Baptist Church and previously attended Hepzibah Baptist Church as a child. Gary spent many days donating his time back to the community with the Boy Scout Troop #74 in Jane Lew. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting, and camping. Most of all, Gary cherished time spent with his grandchildren. The love Gary had for his family will be carried in their hearts for many years to come. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor’s Bill Coffindaffer and Allen Burnsworth officiating. Interment will follow at the Broad Run Church Cemetery in Jane Lew with Full Military Honors accorded by the United States Army and the Lewis County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Gary Wayne Taylor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

