Homeowner shoots, injures burglary suspect

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A burglary in progress resulted in the homeowner shooting one of two suspects, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the call at a home on Indianola Drive in Cross Lanes just before 11:30 a.m. Investigators found a man with a gunshot injury to his leg nearby on Big Tyler Road.

Investigators said the property owner on Indianola Drive had called police several times this week for theft reports. At the time of this morning’s shooting, the homeowner told deputies he was in the process of installing security cameras when he entered an outbuilding and found two people who started running.

The homeowner told deputies he grabbed a gun and started shooting at the two people. Deputies said a man was shot and continued running through the woods to Big Tyler Road area where he was taken to a hospital and is facing charges. The female suspect was arrested at the scene on Indianola Drive, according to investigators.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

