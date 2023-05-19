New Salem Men’s Basketball Head Coach Vincent Thibodeau Introduced to Public

Thibodeau returns to Tiger program after one year at James Madison.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - After one year away from the Tiger program, Vincent Thibodeau returns to Salem as the new head coach of Salem Men’s Basketball.

During his introductory press conference today, Thibodeau spoke of his thanks to those who helped him reach this position, and discussed the culture that he wants to implement and build at Salem.

Coach Thibodeau returns to Salem after one year away from the program - he was an assistant at James Madison University this year, and was part of the 20-win Tiger team in 2021-22.

Thibodeau replaces departing head coach Brett Rector, who led the Tigers to a USCAA Division 1 National Championship in March over Bryant and Stratton College - Buffalo.

Hear from Coach Thibodeau and Salem Athletic Director Alex Joseph with 5 Sports here!

