Police searching for attempted murder suspect

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in an attempted murder who they say is known to frequent part of our area.

The Cumberland Township Police Department said Friday it has a warrant for the arrest of 31-year-old Samuel Z. Borelli.

Borelli is wanted on charged of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and robbery.

CTPD says Borelli is known to frequent Greensboro borough, Point Marion, and the Morgantown area.

Anyone with information on Borelli’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or CTPD at 724-966-8296.

